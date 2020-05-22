Eid travellers allowed to move in ‘private’ vehicles amid coronavirus crisis

They received a verbal directive from the ‘high-up’ on Thursday, a senior police official told bdnews24.com. Police have removed its checkpoint from Gabtali following the order, he said.

“The government has agreed that people travel home to their villages to celebrate Eid. But the public transport service will remain closed. Police will ensure protection on the roads but everyone has to travel in their own cars,” said Additional Inspector General of Police Mallik Fakhrul Islam.

Allowing people to travel even in their private vehicles will increase the risk of spreading the virus further, said a member of the national technical advisory committee on the coronavirus.

More to follow