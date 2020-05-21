Xi offers Hasina Chinese experts to fight COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2020 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 12:07 AM BdST
Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a team of coronavirus experts as COVID-19 cases and death toll from the disease continue to surge in Bangladesh.
Xi made the proposal when he called her on Wednesday afternoon to know about Bangladesh’s current situation of the pandemic that originated in China, her Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.
The Chinese president assured Hasina of continuing cooperation for Bangladesh’s development.
He said China will always be at Bangladesh’s side for economic development and international issues, according to Karim.
Xi told Hasina his country will also continue efforts to strengthen strategic partnership with Bangladesh, according to Karim.
The prime minister thanked the Chinese president for being sympathetic to Bangladesh in the fight against the outbreak.
She reiterated her call on the international community to work together to tackle the crisis, Karim said.
Both leaders thanked each other for reciprocal medical aid during the pandemic.
Xi recalled Bngabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to China.
The visit provided the platform for the bilateral ties that will get stronger in future, the Chinese president said.
