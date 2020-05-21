Cyclone Amphan wipes Tk 11bn off Bangladesh, government says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 May 2020 08:08 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2020 08:11 PM BdST
Cyclone Amphan has caused Tk 11 billion in damage to housing, infrastructure, fisheries and livestock, water resources and agriculture in Bangladesh, according to initial government estimates.
Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, revealed the figure in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
At least 26 districts across the country have been affected by the cyclone, the minister said.
The ministry has put the death toll from Cyclone Amphan at 10. A bdnews24.com tally of data from local administrations however reveals 12 deaths caused by the monster storm.
The figures of damage include reports submitted by the ministries of fisheries and livestock, water resources, agriculture and local government, Enamur said.
It will take a week for the government to measure the full scale of the damage, he added.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Govt to publish SSC results after Eid-ul-Fitr
- 16 dead as Cyclone Amphan batters Bangladesh, India
- Cyclone Amphan loses intensity and turns into land depression
- Over 1 million customers lose power supply as Amphan hits Bangladesh coast
- Xi offers Hasina Chinese experts to fight COVID-19
- Super cyclone Amphan begins barrelling into Bangladesh
- Cyclone Amphan kills 12 in Bangladesh before turning into land depression
- Bangabandhu’s grandson and CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq turns 40
- Cyclone Amphan: 500 homes flooded after dam collapses in Noakhali
- Police to issue travel pass to control movement during lockdown