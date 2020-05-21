Cyclone Amphan wipes Tk 11bn off Bangladesh, government says

Md Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, revealed the figure in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

At least 26 districts across the country have been affected by the cyclone, the minister said.

The ministry has put the death toll from Cyclone Amphan at 10. A bdnews24.com tally of data from local administrations however reveals 12 deaths caused by the monster storm.

The cyclone struck the Indian state of West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday evening and moved into Bangladesh later in the night, devastating villages, tearing down power lines, collapsing dams and leaving large tracts of land under water.

The figures of damage include reports submitted by the ministries of fisheries and livestock, water resources, agriculture and local government, Enamur said.

It will take a week for the government to measure the full scale of the damage, he added.