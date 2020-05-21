Cyclone Amphan loses intensity as it crosses Bangladesh

It is likely to move in a north-northeasterly direction further and weaken gradually, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 74 km of the cyclone centre was about 160 kmph rising to 180 kmph in gusts and squalls, at that time. Under its influence, steep pressure gradient persists over the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The sea will remain rough.

The maritime ports of Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep following great danger signal No. 10. Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands will still come under great danger signal No. 9.

The cyclone killed at least 16 people in Bangladesh and India, destroyed thousands of homes and flooded homes in low-lying coastal areas as it cut a merciless path through the two countries.

In Bangladesh, at least six people were reported dead in Patuakhali, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bhola and Barguna.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at least 10 people had died in the state, and two districts been completely battered by one of the strongest storms to hit the region in several years, according to Reuters.

