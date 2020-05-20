Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh raises cyclone warning to great danger signal 10 for Payra, Mongla

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 May 2020 07:21 AM BdST Updated: 20 May 2020 07:42 AM BdST

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked Mongla and Payra ports to hoist great danger signal No. 10 as the very severe cyclonic storm reached within 390 km of the country’s coastline.

The storm is expected to cut its path through the Bangladesh and West Bengal coast near the Sundarbans on Wednesday evening.

The Met Office has raised the cyclone warning to great danger signal 10 for Mongla and Payra ports and kept it unchanged at No. 6 for Chattogram and Cox`s Bazar, said meteorologist Abdul Hamid.

 

