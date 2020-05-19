Garment workers protest for full wages, bonuses in Dhaka amid lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 12:14 PM BdST
Disgruntled garment workers from several garment factories have poured out onto the streets of Dhaka's Kafrul to demand full payment of their salaries and Eid-ul-Fitr bonunes amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, according to police.
They occupied the road stretching from Mirpur 10 to Mirpur 14 in protest from around 7:30 am Tuesday, law enforcers said.
Asked about the matter, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Monirul Islam said they were aware that workers of 'Opex Apparels' factory had taken to the streets in protest.
"We still don't know if they have been joined by workers from any other factory. There's a lot of misunderstanding about wages and bonuses in many quarters. Workers are also protesting."
bdnews24.com could not immediately reach the authorities of Opex Apparels for comment.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Super cyclone Amphan hurtling towards Bangladesh
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Bangladesh reports 1,602 new virus cases and 21 deaths, both daily records
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
- Amphan turns into ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm as it approaches Bangladesh
- Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines
- Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning
- ‘My mindset during chases is simple’: Kohli gives Tamim a peek into his batting mantra