Garment workers protest for full wages, bonuses in Dhaka amid lockdown

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2020 12:14 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 12:14 PM BdST

Disgruntled garment workers from several garment factories have poured out onto the streets of Dhaka's Kafrul to demand full payment of their salaries and Eid-ul-Fitr bonunes amid the ongoing coronavirus shutdown, according to police.

They occupied the road stretching from Mirpur 10 to Mirpur 14 in protest from around 7:30 am Tuesday, law enforcers said.

"Thousands of workers are demonstrating for their wages and allowances, making the road completely impassable," said Kafrul Police Inspector Jahanur.

Asked about the matter, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Monirul Islam said they were aware that workers of 'Opex Apparels' factory had taken to the streets in protest.

"We still don't know if they have been joined by workers from any other factory. There's a lot of misunderstanding about wages and bonuses in many quarters. Workers are also protesting."

bdnews24.com could not immediately reach the authorities of Opex Apparels for comment.

