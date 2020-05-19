Bangladesh starts evacuating 2.2m people to cyclone shelters as Amphan looms
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 May 2020 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 06:31 PM BdST
Bangladesh has begun efforts to move nearly 2.2 million people to storm shelters to avoid casualties as Cyclone Amphan bears down on the coastline.
People threatened by the cyclone in the coastal districts will be evacuated to safety by 8 pm Tuesday, said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman.
Storm alerts will be raised to the maximum level at 6 am Wednesday, he said.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall at 6pm Wednesday, the minister said at a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.
Describing the severe cyclonic storm as a new danger amid the coronavirus outbreak, Enamur said, “Bangladesh is viewed as ‘a role model’ when it comes to calamity management.”
The evacuees have been advised to wear face masks and maintain physical distance from each other upon arriving at the storm shelters, he added.
“A total of 12,078 cyclone shelters have been prepared in the coastal regions. The shelters have the combined capacity to house more than 5.1 million people, but all preparations have been taken following the health and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus crisis. That’s why we have decided to evacuate more than 2 million people living in the high-risk zones.”
The government has also formed a medical team to supply urgent medicine while Navy and army personnel are working to evacuate people from low-lying areas.
"All the relevant ministries are on alert. All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain there until further notice," said Enamur.
In its latest weather bulletin, the Met Office said the super cyclone was situated about 785 km southwest of Chattogram port at 3 pm Tuesday as it moved north-northeastwards over west central Bay of Bengal.
The cyclone may cross the Bangladesh coast between Khulna and Chattogram sometime between late Tuesday and Wednesday evening, according to Meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain.
The storm was hurtling towards the coast packing speeds of about 200 kph rising to 220 kph in gusts or squalls within 85 km of its centre. The sea will remain very high near the super cyclone's centre, said Monowar.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised the maritime ports of Mongla and Payra to keep hoisted Danger Signal No. 7 while issuing a Danger Signal No. 6 for Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Super cyclone Amphan hurtling towards Bangladesh
- Coronavirus vaccine trial by Moderna shows promising early results
- ‘Straight-up fire’ in his veins: Teen battles new COVID syndrome
- Six members of S Alam family contract coronavirus
- India raises alert for West Bengal, Odisha as Cyclone Amphan intensifies
- ‘My mindset during chases is simple’: Kohli gives Tamim a peek into his batting mantra
- Workers of Opex Group protest for full wages, bonuses in Dhaka amid lockdown
- Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Trump says big announcements made and coming on therapeutics, vaccines