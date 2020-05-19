Bangladesh, India evacuating millions as super cyclone bears down on coast

Bangladesh began efforts to move about 2.2 million people to storm shelters to avoid casualties as Cyclone Amphan bears down on the coastline.

People threatened by the cyclone in the coastal districts will be evacuated to safety by 8 pm Tuesday, Bangladesh State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman said earlier in the day. Storm alerts will be raised to the maximum level at 6 am Wednesday.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall at 6 pm Wednesday, the minister said at a virtual media briefing on Tuesday.

Bangladesh suspended all river transport transports, including ferry services, across the country.

The Navy deployed 25 ships as part of three-tier efforts to conduct an emergency rescue, relief and medical operations in the immediate aftermath of the cyclone. Two maritime patrol aircraft and two helicopters were also on standby to conduct search operations over the Bay of Bengal and in the coastal districts, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said.

The cyclone came at a time when Bangladesh like most other countries is grappling with surging coronavirus cases and deaths. The death toll from the COVID-19 rose to 370 after 21 new fatalities were registered in a daily count on Tuesday. Another 1,251 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the caseload to 25,121, according to government data.

Describing the severe cyclonic storm as a new danger amid the coronavirus outbreak, Rahman said: “Bangladesh is viewed as ‘a role model’ when it comes to calamity management.”

Neighbouring India faces one of its biggest storms in about a decade: Cyclone Amphan is equivalent to a hurricane of category 5.

"We have just about six hours left to evacuate people from their homes and we also have to maintain social distancing norms," a disaster management official, SG Rai, told Reuters.

"The cyclone could wash away thousands of huts and standing crops."

Authorities in the states of Odisha and West Bengal were moving families to more than 1,000 shelters and hastily repurposing quarantine facilities soon after easing the world's biggest lockdown against the virus, which has infected more than 100,000 and killed 3,163.

Railway officials diverted away from the cyclone's path trains carrying thousands of migrant workers to eastern states from the capital, New Delhi.

With details from Reuters