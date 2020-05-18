Bangladesh raises danger signal as Cyclone Amphan intensifies
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2020 04:50 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2020 04:50 PM BdST
Bangladesh has issued danger signal No. 7 for Mongla and Payra ports and No. 6 for Chattogram and Cox's Bazar as Cyclone Amphan continued to gain strength.
The storm, which has turned into a 'very severe' cyclone as it moves northwards over the west Bay of Bengal, was centred about 1,075 km south-southwest of Chattogram port at 3 pm Monday, according to the Met Office.
It is likely to move in a northerly direction and then recurve north-northeastwards before cutting its path through the Bangladesh coast between Khulna and Chattogram between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, said Senior Meteorologist MD Bazlur Rashid.
The maximum sustained wind speed within 85 km of the cyclone centre is about 210 kph, rising to 220 kph in gusts or squalls. The sea will remain very high near the cyclone centre.
The low-lying areas of the country’s coastal districts may experience flooding from tidal waves 4 to 5 feet higher than normal and heavy rainfall with winds packing speeds of up to 160 kph during Cyclone Amphan, the Met Office warned.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately and remain there until further notice.
