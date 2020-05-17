Freedom fighter Momtaz Begum dies at 74
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2020 04:32 PM BdST
Prof Momtaz Begum, a member of the Bangladesh Constituent Assembly and the chairman of the Jatiya Mohila Sangstha, has died at the age of 74.
Momtaz died at her home at Dhaka’s Bhooter Goli around midnight on Saturday, Jatiya Mohila Sangstha Director GM Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her profound grief and condolences over her passing.
“The former chairman of the Jatiya Mohila Sangstha will live on in the hearts of the people for her skilled and revolutionary work,” Hasina said in a statement.
“She had been suffering from complications due to old age,” Rafiqul Islam. “She had to rely on a cane to walk. She was running a fever for a few days and had trouble breathing.”
Jatiya Mohila Sangstha Executive Director Maqsura Noor said that she had tested negative for the coronavirus.
Momtaz will be laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in Mirpur after funeral prayers on Sunday.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Does ivermectin work against COVID-19? Some say yes
- Gilead to end coronavirus drug trials, adding to access worry
- Warning Signal No. 2 as depression turns into cyclone ‘Amphan’
- Musician Azad Rahman dies in Dhaka at 76
- Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
- Bangladesh issues alert as depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal
- Government orders revision of lists of coronavirus cash aid beneficiaries after ‘irregularities’
- FDA halts coronavirus testing programme backed by Bill Gates
- Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
- Bangladesh raises warning signal to No. 4 as Cyclone Amphan nears