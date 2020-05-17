Bangladesh reports 1,273 virus cases in steepest daily jump, death toll hits 328
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
The tally of coronavirus infections in Bangladesh has soared to 22,268 after 1,273 COVID-19 cases were detected in a daily count, the steepest single-day spike.
Another 14 fatalities were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Sunday, bringing the death toll from the disease to 328, according to government data.
The recovery count also rose to 4,373 after 256 patients were discharged by hospitals in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing on Sunday.
Globally, over 4.64 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 312,029 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
