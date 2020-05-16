Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again   

At least 10 people were injured in the clashes during which the police fired into the air to scare the protesters away at Chowmohoni in Monpura on Friday afternoon.

Monpura Police Station OC Shakhawat Hossain said they arrested the Hindu man and were bringing charges in a case against him.

On Oct 20 last year, at least four people died in clashes with police during a protest in Bhola’s Borhanuddin over a Facebook post from a Hindu man’s account, which was later found to have been hacked. The angry protesters had also attacked Hindu homes and temples.

Citing locals, Monpura OC Shakhawat said Muslim worshippers gathered at Chowmohoni Bazar after Juma prayers at Ramnewaz Mosque, Kauarpar Killartek Mosque and Chowmohoni Mosque in protest against the social media post made on Thursday.

Some of the protesters launched an attack on the Hindu man’s fish shop at Chowmohoni, he said. Clashes erupted when the police tried to stop the attackers, the OC said.

The police fired 20 shots in the air to scare the protesters during the clashes that continued for around an hour, he added.

Monpura Upazila council Chairperson Selina Akter Chowdhury, Upazila Executive Officer Bipul Chandra Das and Ramnewaz union council Chairman Amanat Ulla Alamgir later visited the site and tried to calm the protesters.

The injured people were residents of Monpura, OC Shakhawat said.

UNO Bipul termed the incident “unexpected”. “Some unruly people tried to instigate the others,” he said.