Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
Angry Muslims in Bhola have clashed with the police in Bhola after attacking a Hindu man’s shop over his social media post that allegedly hurt their religious sentiments.
At least 10 people were injured in the clashes during which the police fired into the air to scare the protesters away at Chowmohoni in Monpura on Friday afternoon.
Monpura Police Station OC Shakhawat Hossain said they arrested the Hindu man and were bringing charges in a case against him.
Citing locals, Monpura OC Shakhawat said Muslim worshippers gathered at Chowmohoni Bazar after Juma prayers at Ramnewaz Mosque, Kauarpar Killartek Mosque and Chowmohoni Mosque in protest against the social media post made on Thursday.
Some of the protesters launched an attack on the Hindu man’s fish shop at Chowmohoni, he said. Clashes erupted when the police tried to stop the attackers, the OC said.
The police fired 20 shots in the air to scare the protesters during the clashes that continued for around an hour, he added.
The injured people were residents of Monpura, OC Shakhawat said.
UNO Bipul termed the incident “unexpected”. “Some unruly people tried to instigate the others,” he said.
