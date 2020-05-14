Bangladesh confirms 1,041 new virus cases, 14 deaths
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2020 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2020 03:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has detected 1,041 new cases of COVID-19 in a daily count, taking the tally of infections to 18,863.
The body count also surged to 283 after another 14 deaths were registered in the 24 hours to 8 am Thursday, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said in a media briefing.
A total of 7,392 samples were tested at 41 authorised laboratories during that period, she added.
Globally, over 4.35 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 297,251 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The latest fatalities in Bangladesh include 11 men and three women, among whom, nine were residents of Dhaka city while five were from Chattogram.
In terms of their ages, two were between 71 and 80, five between 51 and 60, five more between 41 and 50, one between 31 and 40 while the other was between 21 and 30 years old, according to government data.
Another 201 people were moved into isolation with COVID-19 symptoms in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,570, said Nasima.
