Bangladesh plans to extend lockdown to May 30, curb travels during Eid 

Speaking to bdnews24.com about the plans on Wednesday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said citizens would to be ordered to spend the Eid-ul-Fitr days in their own areas.

The government would also put strict curbs on travels for seven days before and after the festival, the state minister said.

The travel curbs will begin four days before Eid and continue for two days until after the festival.

Only private cars will be allowed on the roads during the period.

“All must spend the Eid wherever they are,” the state minister said.

The government will issue the orders on the extension of the shutdown on Thursday, he added.

The shutdown of all offices, workplaces and public transport system has been in place since Mar 26 after the detection of the first coronavirus cases and fatalities in Bangladesh.

The government had extended it several times to May 16 at the earliest, but eased some curbs such as allowing factories to reopen. Some shopping malls have also resumed trading ahead of Eid.

But all educational institutions have remained closed, so has public transit system.