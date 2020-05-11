N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 May 2020 04:12 AM BdST Updated: 11 May 2020 04:42 AM BdST
Almost two weeks after investigators reported their findings on the supply of ordinary masks passed off as N95 masks to government hospitals, the health minister says he has not seen it.
“I will look into matter after the report arrives,” Zahid Malik said on Sunday when
bdnews24.com asked him about what the government was doing with it.
And bdnews24.com told him that the report was already with his ministry, the minister said he could not take a look at it because he was not going regularly to his office after the outbreak started.
“We will surely act if someone is at fault,” Malik said.
The use of N95 masks is crucial in treating COVID-19 patients and testing samples, according to the health directorate’s personal protective equipment guidelines.
JMI Hospital Requisite Mfg Ltd, which supplied the masks, had tried to wash its hands of the scam involving 20,600 pieces of ordinary mask packed as N95 face masks for government hospitals when the doctors started complaining.
It had sought “to be spared from the liabilities of the inadvertent mistake” by taking back the supplied masks.
The CMSD then threatened to sue the media over news and said the matter “should have ended after JMI’s explanation”.
The health ministry also launched the investigation by forming a committee. Its members were Additional Health Services Secretary Md Saidur Rahman, Deputy Secretary Hasan Mahmud, and DGHS Deputy Director Md Aminur Rahman.
bdnews24.com contacted Saidur but he declined comment.
Habibur Rahman, an additional secretary and spokesman for the Directorate General of Health Services, said they were analysing the report but had reached no decision.
“It’s a sensitive issue. Maybe the minister himself will take the decision,” he said.
Nearly 1,300 medical workers, including around 650 doctors, have been infected with the coronavirus. The infection rate among the medics has dropped now after a boost in supply of protective gear, according to Bangladesh Doctors Foundation.
