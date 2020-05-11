N95 mask scam report filed 12 days ago: Bangladesh minister sits on it

“I will look into matter after the report arrives,” Zahid Malik said on Sunday when

bdnews24.com asked him about what the government was doing with it.

And bdnews24.com told him that the report was already with his ministry, the minister said he could not take a look at it because he was not going regularly to his office after the outbreak started.

“We will surely act if someone is at fault,” Malik said.

The use of N95 masks is crucial in treating COVID-19 patients and testing samples, according to the health directorate’s personal protective equipment guidelines.

JMI Hospital Requisite Mfg Ltd, which supplied the masks, had tried to wash its hands of the scam involving 20,600 pieces of ordinary mask packed as N95 face masks for government hospitals when the doctors started complaining.

The masks from the products at development stage were “mistakenly” included with the supplied goods, the company had said in a letter to the Central Medical Stores Depot or CMSD, the government agency that had distributed the masks.

It had sought “to be spared from the liabilities of the inadvertent mistake” by taking back the supplied masks.

The CMSD then threatened to sue the media over news and said the matter “should have ended after JMI’s explanation”.

After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intervened, the CMSD changed its stance saying the company must face action as per the law.

The health ministry also launched the investigation by forming a committee. Its members were Additional Health Services Secretary Md Saidur Rahman, Deputy Secretary Hasan Mahmud, and DGHS Deputy Director Md Aminur Rahman.

bdnews24.com contacted Saidur but he declined comment.

Habibur Rahman, an additional secretary and spokesman for the Directorate General of Health Services, said they were analysing the report but had reached no decision.

“It’s a sensitive issue. Maybe the minister himself will take the decision,” he said.

Nearly 1,300 medical workers, including around 650 doctors, have been infected with the coronavirus. The infection rate among the medics has dropped now after a boost in supply of protective gear, according to Bangladesh Doctors Foundation.