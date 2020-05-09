Home > Bangladesh

Daughter alleges lack of healthcare as senior public servant dies

Published: 09 May 2020 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2020 07:28 PM BdST

Gautam Aich Sarker, an additional secretary of the government, has died a day after being admitted to the Kurmitola General Hospital with kidney complications.

He did not show symptoms of COVID-19, but had to be admitted to the hospital for patients with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus on Friday as the family alleged other hospitals denied him treatment.

They had to rush him from one hospital to another, his daughter Sushmita Aich, a doctor who works at the government’s 333 helpline for medical advices, told bdnews24.com after his death on Saturday.

“My father badly needed ICU support, but it was not available. He died without treatment while I couldn’t do anything despite being a doctor,” Sushmita lamented.

The authority of the Kurmitola hospital didn’t test Gautam’s samples for COVID-19, she added.

