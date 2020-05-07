UGC greenlights online exams at private universities during virus shutdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 05:53 PM BdST
The government has granted permission to private universities to conduct online classes and examinations to prevent any further disruption to their curriculum while educational institutions remain shut amid the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Universities can now take their admissions process along with other assessments online as well, the University Grants Commission said in an order on Thursday.
The online facilities will be used to wrap up all the academic activities for the ongoing semester, according to the regulatory body.
Universities can continue with the online learning services into the next semester until the coronavirus situation returns to normal.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. Since then, nearly 12,500 people have been infected and 199 killed by the virus.
The government ordered a shutdown of all offices, factories, schools and public transport as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Schools and educational institutions have been shut since Mar 17.
Although the state-run Sangsad Bangladesh Television has been broadcasting pre-recorded lessons for secondary and primary school students, no such distancing learning facilities were available to students of private universities.
Later on Apr 30, a decision was taken at a virtual meeting presided over by Education Minister Dipu Moni to allow private universities to conduct their academic activities online.

