BRAC to install 600 COVID-19 test kiosks in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2020 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 06:17 PM BdST
BRAC is planning to install at least 600 walk-in COVID-19 testing kiosks across Bangladesh to help speed up the process of sample collection.
The kiosks will take only five minutes to collect a sample from a person with COVID-19 symptoms, which will then sent to a government-authorised laboratory for testing.
The initiative, supported by the UK-based Department for International Development, will be operated under the supervision of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Initially, about 100 walk-in testing kiosks will be installed across 19 areas marked as coronavirus hotspots, including Dhaka and Narayanganj.
“Of them, 45 booths will be installed in Dhaka. We have received the approval of the two mayors of Dhaka and the process of selecting the installation points is now underway,” Morseda Chowdhury, associate director of BRAC’s Health, Nutrition and Population Programme, told bdnews24.com.
“We have initially identified the areas that have been affected the most such as Dhaka, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Chattogram and Mymensingh. We will gradually place more booths depending on the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Morseda said.
BRAC is also training medical technologists across the country to collect swab samples from people with COVID-19 symptoms.
Bangladesh is currently conducting more than 6,000 tests a day but the target is increase the number to 10,000. BRAC is providing support to the government in collecting samples, according to DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BRAC to install 600 COVID-19 test kiosks in Bangladesh
- UGC greenlights online exams at private universities during virus shutdown
- Bangladesh records 13 more COVID-19 deaths, body count nears 200
- Bangladesh approves ordinance to introduce court proceedings via videoconferencing
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- Secretary says Muslims can go out for Taraweeh prayers amid lockdown
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- DSE Director Minhaz Mannan arrested in digital security case
- Guards fire on protesting workers of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, eight injured
- After denial, RAB finally hands Rashtrochinta activist Didarul to police
- Bangladesh’s biggest malls Bashundhara City, Jamuna Park not reopening for Eid shopping
- Bangladesh lifts curbs on mosque prayers as lockdown eases
- Bangladesh to fly back nearly 29,000 expatriates amid coronavirus outbreak
- Bangladesh reports 706 new virus cases, takes tally close to 12,500
- Apple iPhone SE review: a superb smartphone for a humble price
- Fareast University VC Nazmul Karim Chowdhury dies from COVID-19
- Life or livelihood: Bangladesh shop owners face difficult decisions before Eid reopening