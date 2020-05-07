Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh shields VIPs from criticisms by public servants on social media

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 May 2020 09:08 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2020 09:08 PM BdST

The government has instructed public servants not to upload, share, comment on or react to social media posts, including image, audio or video, with ‘damaging’ messages on any state or its important persons.

They will face legal action if they abuse social media or post damaging contents, the public administration ministry said in a circular on the guidelines on use of social media by government employees on Thursday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They will be personally held responsible and face legal proceedings also for publishing information that can hurt national unity and spirit or religious sentiments on social media.

The government asked the public servants not to upload posts belittling other services or professions or nationally important persons.

They cannot publish information that can stir debates on gender inequality or create anger among people.

Publication of baseless, false, obscene information is forbidden, according to the circular.

It also asked the public servants to be careful about selecting friends on social media and to use caution when tagging people.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.