RAB arrests cartoonist Kishore, writer Mushtaq Ahmed in digital security case
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 02:30 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore and author Mustak Ahmed in a case started under the Digital Security Act.
The elite police unit apprehended Kishore from Kakrail while Mushtaq was arrested from his home in Lalmatia on Tuesday. They were subsequently placed in the custody of Ramna police.
The arrestees were later sent to jail on Wednesday but police have not sought their remand.
