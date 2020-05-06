Bangladesh reports 790 new virus cases, a daily record; death toll hits 186
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2020 02:58 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2020 02:58 PM BdST
The tally of coronavirus infections has surged to 11,719 in Bangladesh after 790 new COVID-19 cases were detected, marking the biggest spike in a 24-hour count.
Two men and a woman died in the 24 hours to 8 am Wednesday, bringing the body count to 186, said DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana.
Among the latest fatalities, two were over the age of 60 while the other was between 41 and 50, according to government data.
A total of 6,241 samples were tested in authorised laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours, said Nasima.
Another 184 suspected COVID-19 cases were taken into isolation in the same period.
