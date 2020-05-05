Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh recruits 2,000 doctors to fight COVID-19 crisis

Published: 05 May 2020 02:14 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 02:14 AM BdST

The government has appointed 2,000 doctors from those who passed the special exams of 39th Bangladesh Civil Service on an emergency basis to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

The public administration ministry issued an order on the recruitment of the doctors on Monday on the Public Service Commission’s recommendation.

They have been asked to join their workplaces as assistant surgeons on May 12 following their posting by the Directorate General of Health Services.

“The temporarily appointed assistant surgeons will have to treat COVID-19 patients. Their skills to treat the patients will be evaluated during the process to make their jobs permanent,” the order reads.  

The 2,000 doctors, who have been recommended for hiring, are among the 8,107 who were awaiting appointment after passing the 39th BCS examinations. The government could not appoint them due to a lack of vacancy.

Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

With transport services suspended across the country, long-route buses are parked at Syedabad Bus Terminal. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

