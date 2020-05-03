BSMMU doctors forbidden from speaking to journalists, posting on social media
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 11:16 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 11:16 PM BdST
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University has asked its doctors, teachers and other staffers to avoid speaking to the media on healthcare issues without permission amid the coronavirus crisis.
The lone medical university of Bangladesh has also asked them not to post on social media.
Registrar Professor ABM Abdul Hannan made the “requests” in a notice dated Saturday.
He asked the doctors to be careful so that the government and the university are not belittled in TV talk shows or social media posts.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Sunday, Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua maintained the latest move was not driven by recent speeches or social media posts by any doctor.
“It’s nothing new. The teachers have just been reminded of the service rules,” he said.
BSMMU is currently conducting coronavirus testing. Trial of the testing kit developed by the Gonoshasthaya Kendra is also under way at the university.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh road crashes kill 211 in a month of lockdown
- Bangladesh charters plane to fly back its citizens from UK
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Bangladesh set to release another 385 inmates early to combat virus risks
- Fire breaks out at Humayun Ahmed's Dhanmondi residence 'Dakhin Hawa'
- Dozens of Rohingyas from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh: official
- Missing photojournalist Kajol found on Benapole border
- 13 die with COVID-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
- Bangladesh begins releasing 3,000 inmates from crammed prisons amid coronavirus crisis
- Police thwart over 500 RMG workers from sneaking out of Gaibandha on 24 buses amid lockdown
Most Read
- The Economist sees Bangladesh as 9th strongest among emerging economies in coronavirus peril
- Bangladesh confirms 665 new COVID-19 cases in biggest single-day spike
- Missing photojournalist Kajol found on Benapole border
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus shutdown to May 15 as cases soar
- Dozens of Rohingyas from stranded boat land in southern Bangladesh: official
- Bangladesh Bank freezes interest payment on all loans for April-May
- 13 die with COVID-19 symptoms in ‘locked down’ Geneva Camp
- Historian, author Prof Muntassir Mamoon hospitalised with COVID-19 symptoms
- Bangladesh charters plane to fly back its citizens from UK
- How remdesivir, new hope for COVID-19 patients, was resurrected