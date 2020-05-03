Bangladesh set to release another 385 inmates early to combat virus risks

Bangladesh, like most other countries battling the coronavirus crisis, has taken the initiative to release around 3,000 prisons in phases by commuting their sentences to ease pressure on the crammed correctional facilities.

Accordingly, the government on Saturday freed 170 inmates, serving jail terms of up to six years, by pardoning the remainder of their sentences under Section 401(1) of Code of Criminal Procedure PC, the home ministry said.

On Sunday, 385 convicts jailed for three to six months will be released following an order from the Department of Prisons, said

Additional Inspector General (IG) of Prisons Col Abrar Hossain.

But Abrar could not provide details on the release of prisoners serving less than three months of jail time.

The home ministry plans to release at least 2,884 inmates serving sentences that range from six months to one year, three months to six months, and three months.

Accordingly, 555 inmates will be released in two phases, leaving 2,329 inmates jailed for less than three months.

The ministry also ordered the authorities to ensure that the prisoners pay up any pending fines before they are released.

The prisoners who will be released in the third phase are those booked for minor offences, said a ministry official, asking not to be named. Many are still awaiting trial after court proceedings were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 68 jails in the country house around 90,000 inmates, which is more than their capacities.

The government took an initiative to thin the crowd in jails as the COVID-19 is a highly contagious disease.

At least 12 prison guards residing in the old jailhouse staff quarters in Nazimuddin Road were infected with the virus while keeping watch on prisoners in different hospitals.

But none of the inmates have been contracted the coronavirus infection as yet, an official said.

One of the main reasons for this is that new prisoners are initially being isolated for 14 days to prevent the risk of contagion, according to a prison guard.

The Home Ministry ordered the isolation of any inmate showing symptoms like fever and cold.