Bangladesh charters plane to fly back its citizens from UK
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2020 03:38 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 03:47 PM BdST
Bangladesh is planning to bring back its citizens marooned in the United Kingdom amid the suspension of international flights between Dhaka and London in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, chartered and operated by Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust, is scheduled to land at London Heathrow Airport on May 10 and return the same day, the Bangladesh High Commission in the UK said in a statement.
The High Commission has reached out to Bangladeshi citizens and students stranded in the UK, advising them to register for the repatriation facility.
It then arranged the special flight in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).
Earlier, the British government agreed to repatriate 100 Bangladeshi students stranded in the UK on a chartered plane at the request of Bangladesh High Commissioner Saida Muna Tasneem to the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office and the British High Commission in Dhaka.
The High Commission also called upon all Bangladeshi citizens stranded in the UK and willing to return to Bangladesh to urgently register with them at this link.
Since seats on the chartered flight are limited, passengers will be registered, subject to availability, on a first-come-first-serve basis and subject to availability, according to the mission.
Following registration, the High Commission will get in touch with registered passengers individually to notify them about further details regarding the flight.
Meanwhile, passengers currently stuck in Bangladesh and willing to return to the UK on the chartered flight are also advised to urgently register with the Bangladesh Air Force Welfare Trust at this link.
