Teknaf doctor tests positive for COVID-19, house locked down
02 May 2020
A doctor in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf has been diagnosed with the coronavirus after returning home to Chattogram.
She admitted herself to Chittagong General Hospital after testing positive for the virus on Friday, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told bdnews24.com.
The doctor works as a gynaecology consultant in Teknaf Upazila Health Complex under the International Organization for Migration (IMO).
Her husband is also a physician practising in Cox's Bazar. However, his test result came back negative.
The doctor's house has since been placed under lockdown, said OC Md Mohsin of Chattogram Kotwali police station.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. More than 8,000 people have since been infected by the virus and 170 have died.
As many as 73 people have tested positive for the coronavirus so far in Chattogram district, said Dr Fazle Rabbi.
