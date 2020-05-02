Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh records 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 552 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 May 2020 02:52 PM BdST

Five more people have died from the coronavirus infection in the 24 hours to 8am Saturday, bringing the body count in Bangladesh to 175.

The tally of infections jumped to 8,790 after another 552 cases were reported in the same period, DGHS Additional Director General Nasima Sultana said on Saturday.

The latest fatalities, three men and two women, were all recorded in Dhaka, according to the health directorate.

Globally, over 3.34 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 238,796 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

