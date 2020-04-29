Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh moves to recruit 2,000 doctors, 5,000 nurses amid virus outbreak

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Apr 2020 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 Apr 2020 06:54 PM BdST

The government has begun recruiting 2,000 doctors and 5,000 nurses to speed up the treatment of patients amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Public Service Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to finalise the appointments after receiving a letter from the health ministry, PSC Chairman Mohammad Sadiq told bdnews24.com.

Although the physicians on the waiting list of the 39th BCS were supposed to be appointed as non-cadres, now they will be counted as part of the first-class cadre.

He said the government has asked for the appointment of 6,000 nurses but that would not be possible.

“We may not have 6,000 nurses. We will recruit 5,000-plus nurses. And 2,000 doctors will be recruited from the 39th BCS.

It was decided in the meeting that the nurses will be drafted in from a past recruitment process which was held in 2017. A total of 5,127 nurses were appointed at that time, while another 5,054 nurses appeared on the waiting list. PSC will utilise the waiting list to meet the present demand, Sadiq said.

There are 27,409 doctors among 78,300 officials and other employees, according to data from the health ministry.

And the total number of registered nurses stands 56,734, according to Bangladesh Nursing and Midwifery Council.

