Bangladesh courts to partially reopen as coronavirus crisis lingers

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Apr 2020 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 03:46 AM BdST

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has decided to reopen courts for limited work amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The chief justice took the decision following calls by lawyers who cited the people’s right to justice and frustration of justice-seekers as the lockdown continued for weeks.

It began on Mar 26 in the form of general holidays and has been extended to May 5.

There are possibilities of further extensions as only social distancing appears to be the key to containing the outbreak of the coronavirus, for which there is no treatment or vaccine.

Md Ali Akbar, registrar general of the Supreme Court, issued two notices on the partial reopening of the courts on Thursday.

According to the notices, Appellate Division Judge Md Nuruzzaman will hear important cases at the chamber judge’s court amid the holidays.

Justice Obaidul Hasan will hear cases at a High Court Division bench.

The lower court judges will hear urgent bail petitions two days a week.

The judges will issue directives on social distancing at courts.

The chief justice also ordered training of Supreme Court officials to carry out “E-court” services through audio or video conferencing.

