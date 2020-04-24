Bangladesh Army moves to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2020 05:02 PM BdST
Bangladesh Army has moved to manufacture ventilators for critically ill patients suffering from the coronavirus.
Following a directive from General Aziz Ahmed, the chief of Bangladesh Army, the project began under the supervision of Major General Sultanuzzaman Md Salehuddin, managing director of Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory, with a concept from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and cooperation of Tiger IT, according to ISPR.
“BMTF was given the responsibility to manufacture the artificial ventilators. Accordingly, engineers were able to prepare an artificial ventilator in two weeks,” ISPR Director Abdullah Ibn Zaid told bdnews24.com.
“That ventilator has been applied on two patients at the critical care unit of Dhaka CMH and was found to be successful.”
The work has progressed a lot and the authorities will brief the media soon.
At least 1,000 ventilators can be manufactured in a week, he said.
Since March 25, the armed forces have been assisting the civil administration in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
