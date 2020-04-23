Bangladesh to limit Ramadan prayers, ban Iftar gatherings at mosque amid pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Apr 2020 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 09:05 PM BdST
The government has decided not to allow more than 12 people at mosques for Ramadan evening prayers this year as the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate.
The 12 will include the imam, two Hafizs, the Khatib, Khadems and other mosque officials, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
The mosques’ governing bodies will decide who will be included from the neighbourhoods if the quota is not filled for Isha and Taraweeh prayers, he said.
No outsider will be allowed if the quota is made up all by mosque officials.
Abdullah said the government also decided to ban gatherings for Iftar at mosques and other places.
It took the decisions following discussions with Islamic scholars, the state minister said.
He also said the restrictions on gathering for other prayers at mosques will remain at place.
Currently, the number of people allowed for prayers at mosques is five. As many as 10 can offer Juma prayers on Fridays.
The ministry will issue the official order Friday on the instructions to be followed for prayers during Ramadan.
Muslims in Bangladesh are expected to start the month of fasting on Saturday, a date subject to the sighting of the Moon. Taraweeh prayers will start on Friday evening if the Moon is sighted.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
