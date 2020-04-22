Supplier JMI tries to refuse responsibility for N95 coronavirus mask scam
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Apr 2020 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2020 02:49 AM BdST
JMI Hospital Requisite Mfg Ltd is trying to wash its hands of the scam involving 20,600 pieces of ordinary mask packed as N95 face masks for government hospitals.
Screengrab of ATN News video.
The use of N95 masks is crucial while treating COVID-19 patients and testing samples, according to the health directorate’s personal protective equipment guidelines.
However, the masks CMSD delivered to different hospitals by the end of March were surgical ones, though the packets had the label of “N95”, creating confusion among the doctors. It was later reported in the media.
Saber Hossain Chowdhury, the chairman of the Mugda General Hospital’s governing body, sent a letter to the DGHS and CMSD director questioning the quality of the masks.
After looking into the matter, CMSD Director Brig Gen Md Shahidullah in a media briefing on Apr 2 confessed that the delivered masks were ordinary surgical masks and said the packets were labelled N95 “by mistake”.
In response to his notice for explanation, JMI Managing Director Md Abdur Razzaq in a letter dated Apr 3 said the company began manufacturing masks considering the global shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic but the production was at the “rudimentary” stage.
It said Bangladesh did not have specific guidelines on specifications of N95 masks when it supplied the masks.
“The 20,600 pieces of N95 masks from the products at development stage were mistakenly included with the supplied goods but those do not comply with the specifications of N95,” the letter read.
FILE PHOTO: Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M in Maplewood, Minnesota, US, March 4, 2020. Reuters
“We, therefore, pray and hope that you will be kind enough to grant us freedom from the liabilities of the mistake we’ve done unwillingly by returning the supplied masks considering the current situation of the country and our explanation above,” it added.
Asked whether JMI will be cleared of the responsibility, CMSD Director Shahidullah told bdnews24.com, “They have the right to seek mercy. But we need to follow the administrative procedure for that.”
“We have legal provisions to fall back on if the suppliers don’t deliver according to requirements. We will take the steps that need to be taken if a supplier makes mistakes. It’s applicable for all, not that firm only,” he said.
As many as 203 doctors of private and government hospitals across Bangladesh have contracted the coronavirus, according to Bangladesh Doctors Foundation.
Doctors’ leaders have blamed a lack of protective gear, including masks, among other factors for the infections of the medics.
When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered the Directorate General of Health Services and CMSD to watch the supplies, the health ministry opened an investigation into the mask scam on Monday, weeks after it happened.
