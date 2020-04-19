bdnews24.com Editor Toufique Imrose Khalidi sued in digital security case
Thakurgaon Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Apr 2020 06:27 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2020 06:27 PM BdST
bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi has been sued under the Digital Security Act in a case over a report on the alleged embezzlement of aid in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi Upazila.
Mominul Islam Bhasani, president of Swechchhasebak League’s Baliadangi unit, started the case on Friday.
Sub-Inspector Ram Babu Roy was tasked with the investigation, Baliadangi police chief Habibul Haque Prodhan told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The charges have been brought under Sections 25, 29 and 31 of the law that involve offences, such as publishing of offensive, false, defamatory or fear-inducing data or information.
Besides Khalidi, Jago News acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker and two others – Shaon Amin and Rahim Shubho – have also been named in the case.
Upazila Executive Office Khairul Alam Sumon later went to the site, seized 68 sacks of rice and detained the transporters. Information from the transporters led to the recovery of another 562 sacks of rice from a warehouse, owned by Amirul Islam Emrul, a local dealer.
“As the case has been filed, we will take the next steps after consulting our lawyer,” a bdnews24.com spokesperson said.
