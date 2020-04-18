Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend funeral prayers for Islamic leader in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Apr 2020 03:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2020 04:08 PM BdST
Tens of thousands of people have gathered in Brahmanbaria to attend the namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayer of Khelafat Majlish leader Moulana Zubair Ahmad Ansari, defying the ban on mass gatherings during the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The prayer service for the Islamic leader took place at Jamia Rahmania Bertala Madrasa premises in Sarail at 10 am on Saturday.
The rows of mourners stretched from the madrasa premises, all the way down to Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, raising concerns about the risks of contagion particularly in light of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths throughout the country.
Police were present but they remained on the sidelines.
Addressing the matter, Sarail Police OC Md Shahadat Hossain said many people from as far as Dhaka came to join the funeral prayer.
“We never thought there would be this many people. There was nothing we could do once the crowd began streaming in.”
Experts around the world have stressed the need to practise social distancing, urging people to keep a gap of at least three feet from others in order to limit the risk of infection.
Bangladesh has also imposed a lockdown, banning large gatherings and asking citizens to remain indoors as much as possible to maintain social distancing.
Brahmanbaria was already under lockdown at the time of Ansari's death.
Local administrators were at a loss to explain the massive turnout when the government has already imposed curbs on congregational prayers at mosques.
Top Islamic leaders in the district, madrasa students and ordinary people attended the funeral overseen by Ansari’s son Hafiz Moulana Asadullah.
Ansari passed away at his residence in Brahmanbaria's Markas Para at the age of 59. The Islamic scholar had contested the 1996 election from his home constituency and lost.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands, ignoring lockdown, attend Islamic leader's funeral prayers in Brahmanbaria
- Bangladesh confirms 9 more virus as infections top 2,000
- Parliament session, adhering to obligation, opens on Saturday amid shutdown
- Coronavirus: Where to call in an emergency
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Bangladesh asks nurses not to speak to media amid COVID-19 crisis
- Govt allocates Tk 62.5m more, rice for jobless as coronavirus shutdown continues
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- Natore police arrest UP chairman over assault on farmer
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
Most Read
- UK scientists to make a million potential COVID-19 vaccines before proof
- Police arrest liberation war affairs minister’s bodyguard over shooting death
- Doctor, four nurses at Dhaka’s United Hospital contract coronavirus
- Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
- BGMEA scraps plans to reopen factories as entire Bangladesh is declared at coronavirus risk
- Bangladesh confirms 15 more virus deaths, 266 new cases
- Health minister says 80pc COVID-19 cases don’t need treatment, urges patients not to hide info
- As coronavirus fades in China, nationalism and xenophobia flare
- US coronavirus crisis takes a sharp political turn
- Bangladesh in better shape than Europe, US in COVID-19 battle: AL's Quader