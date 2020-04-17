ACC warns landlords against evicting health workers over coronavirus scare

If any landlord forces a tenant health service provider out of their home under present circumstances, their source of fund for construction of the house will be investigated, Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said on Tuesday.

After media reports of such incidents, the chief of the national antigraft agency made the announcement during a conversation with some reporters over the phone.

“In such a time of crisis, these doctors, nurses and other health workers are providing noble service to the people risking their own life. Any act of disrespect or rude behaviour towards them would be considered unlawful and criminal,” he said.

Iqbal Mahmood pointed out that this behaviour by the landlords could be considered as a violation of Infectious Disease (Prevention, Control and Elimination) Act.

“We believe if anyone violates this law, the law-enforcing agencies would execute their punishment,” he said. “If the home owners still continue with such act, then we would look into the source of money used for the construction of these houses.

“If the source is determined to be illegal, they will be handed proper treatment as per the law,” the ACC chief said.

Media has already reported a number of cases where health worker were being asked to leave their homes or threatened otherwise by people in fear of virus infection.

In a health complex at Tangail Upazila, a physician filed a complaint to Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) reporting that his landlord had issued a notice asking him to leave the house in Dhaka’s Badda.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, he said, “Where am I supposed to go at a time like this if I leave my home? And who else would let me rent a house once they know that I am a doctor? Now I feel like I shouldn’t have taken to this profession.

“There is no one in this building who I haven’t given medical advice, but now we (doctors) are the ones who are working under extreme pressure… I think everyone need to show us sympathy because it is not possible for us to provide service under such immense pressure,” the doctor said, requesting anonymity.

BMA President Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin said they received complaints about several cases of such behaviour towards doctors and health workers.

“It is very sad if a health worker goes home after providing service all day and receives such treatment from landlords. They (doctors) work under maximum protection and then return home,” he said.