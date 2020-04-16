Don't forsake principles of humanity in coronavirus fight: PM Hasina

Hasina made the call in light of an incident at Sakhipur, Tangail, where a 50-year-old woman was dumped in the jungle allegedly by her husband and children after she developed symptoms of COVID-19.

“Everyone should be safe; but it doesn’t mean that they have to act inhumanely. Please don’t act like that,” she said during a video conference with district administration officers on Thursday.

People become ‘inhuman’ when they are panicked, the prime minister said, adding: “I don't think there can be anything more cruel than having a mother banished to a jungle by her children or her husband, just because she had a little cold."

“There is no logic behind such an incident. If anyone has any concerns about the health of another, get them tested. Keep them and yourself safe.”

The premier urged everyone to confront the ongoing crisis with patience and compassion for others while adhering to the government's health directives.

"Do we need to drive away a person or even a doctor if they are sick? Why would such incidents happen in Bangladesh? People in Bangladesh were never so ruthless. I want everyone to focus on this issue,” Hasina said.