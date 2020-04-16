Don't forsake principles of humanity in coronavirus fight: PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 06:31 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged people not to abandon the principles of humanity in a bid to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus infection.
Hasina made the call in light of an incident at Sakhipur, Tangail, where a 50-year-old woman was dumped in the jungle allegedly by her husband and children after she developed symptoms of COVID-19.
“Everyone should be safe; but it doesn’t mean that they have to act inhumanely. Please don’t act like that,” she said during a video conference with district administration officers on Thursday.
“There is no logic behind such an incident. If anyone has any concerns about the health of another, get them tested. Keep them and yourself safe.”
The premier urged everyone to confront the ongoing crisis with patience and compassion for others while adhering to the government's health directives.
"Do we need to drive away a person or even a doctor if they are sick? Why would such incidents happen in Bangladesh? People in Bangladesh were never so ruthless. I want everyone to focus on this issue,” Hasina said.
