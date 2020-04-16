Home > Bangladesh

Don't forsake principles of humanity in coronavirus fight: PM Hasina

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Apr 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 06:31 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged people not to abandon the principles of humanity in a bid to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus infection.

Hasina made the call in light of an incident at Sakhipur, Tangail, where a 50-year-old woman was dumped in the jungle allegedly by her husband and children after she developed symptoms of COVID-19.

“Everyone should be safe; but it doesn’t mean that they have to act inhumanely. Please don’t act like that,” she said during a video conference with district administration officers on Thursday.

People become ‘inhuman’ when they are panicked, the prime minister said, adding: “I don't think there can be anything more cruel than having a mother banished to a jungle by her children or her husband, just because she had a little cold."

“There is no logic behind such an incident. If anyone has any concerns about the health of another, get them tested. Keep them and yourself safe.”

The premier urged everyone to confront the ongoing crisis with patience and compassion for others while adhering to the government's health directives.

"Do we need to drive away a person or even a doctor if they are sick? Why would such incidents happen in Bangladesh? People in Bangladesh were never so ruthless. I want everyone to focus on this issue,” Hasina said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh records 10 more virus deaths

Perform Taraweeh at home: PM

300 Rohingyas rescued from Teknaf

4 more UP chairmen, 5 members suspended

Moyeen Uddin. Photo via Facebook

Hasina pays tribute to Dr Moinuddin

Bangladesh virus death toll hits 50

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives Dec 14, 2009. REUTERS/FILE

Bangladesh to send food, medicine to Maldives

Police block exodus from Narayanganj

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.