Garment workers block Dhaka streets for back pay
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 02:23 PM BdST
Hundreds of garment factory workers have come out on the streets in parts of Dhaka demanding back pay.
Workers blocked the streets in Mirpur, Bhashantek, Shah Ali, Badda, Bhatara and other areas on Wednesday. They blocked the streets for about two hours and suspended protests after the owners assured them of paying their dues, said police.
Disgruntled workers of Shamser Razia Garments staged a protest at Pragati Sarani from 9 am to 10 am on Wednesday, Badda Police Station chief Md Parvez told bdnews24.com. They left the street after the owner promised to pay their salaries on Apr 22.
In Kuril, workers from Classic Garment blocked a key road from 8.30 am to 10 am, said Inspector Abu Azif of Bhatara Police Station. They were assured of getting the salaries on Apr 20.
An area in Gabtoli was occupied by workers from MEC Garments in Darus Salam while the workers from Shakib Garments in Section-10 of Mirpur came out to the Mirpur-10 intersection, said Inspector Dular Hossain of Mirpur Police Station. The workers remained on the streets for two hours in protest. Police mediated with the workers and brought the situation under control, but the employees’ row with Shakib Garments is yet to be resolved.
Workers from Chittagong Garments staged a protest in Kachukhet for one and a half hours. The factory is run on subcontracts, according to the police. Police set a meeting between the workers and the owner to discuss the issue. The workers suspended their protest following the owner’s assurance to pay their wages.
Around 150 workers from small local factories occupied an area near Muktijoddha Market for an hour, said Shah Ali Police Station OC Md Salahuddin. Later, they left the area after the owners promised to pay their dues.
