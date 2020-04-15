Doctor dies from COVID-19, first in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent and Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Apr 2020 11:12 AM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 11:18 AM BdST
A physician of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital has died after contracting the novel coronavirus infection.
He was an assistant professor in the medical college and was in his late 40s.
The doctor passed away at 6:45 am on Wednesday at Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, the hospital's Deputy Director ABM Belayet Hossain said.
“The doctor from Sylhet was admitted to our hospital with COVID-19 and was kept under ventilation for three days. He died due to respiratory failure on Wednesday,” he told bdnews24.com.
Although medical workers have been infected with the coronavirus, this is the first reported death from the disease in Bangladesh.
The doctor tested positive for the coronavirus on Apr 5 and was in isolation at his home in Sylhet's Housing Estate since then.
