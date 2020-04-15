Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh reports 219 new COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 50

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Apr 2020 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 02:56 PM BdST

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh has reached 50, a grim milestone, after four more fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Another 219 new infections were detected in the same period, taking the tally of positive tests to 1,231, said Health Minister Zahid Malik on Wednesday.  

More to follow

