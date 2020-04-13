Bangladesh announces insurance plans for frontline responders in COVID-19 battle
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 07:58 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 08:19 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced a new insurance scheme for government employees, including doctors, nurses and law-enforcement officials, in the fight against the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh.
Hasina made the announcement during a televised address on Monday amid a worsening coronavirus crisis across the country.
Health professionals, field-level officers, law-enforcement personnel and other frontline responders will be covered by health insurances between Tk 500,000 and Tk 1 million, depending on their ranks, the prime minister said.
The coverage amount will increase five-fold in case of death from the disease. The funds for the programme will be drawn from the government's Tk 956.19 billion announced in a series of stimulus packages to cushion the economic impact of the ongoing shutdown.
"We are arranging an insurance scheme for doctors, nurses, health workers, field administration officers, members of law-enforcement, the Armed Forces and BGB as well as other officials who are directly engaging in the battle against the coronavirus," said Hasina.
Authorities at Dhaka’s Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital launch one-stop services designating a separate counter for treatment of flu patients with symptoms like cough and fever, which are similar to those of COVID-19, amid a global coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
“At the same time, I request the authorities of all private and public hospitals to ensure that ordinary patients are not neglected," she added.
Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8 but the number of infections has since soared 803 with 39 deaths so far. With the outbreak intensifying in recent weeks, the government extended a nationwide shutdown to Apr 25 in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.
The prime minister also announced a plan to hand awards to doctors, nurses and other health workers in an effort to motivate frontline responders during a video conference with government officials on Apr 7. The government set aside Tk 1 billion in award money.
Lauding the commitment of government health workers, Hasina previously said: “I have ordered health authorities to prepare a list of government doctors, nurses and health workers who have been providing medical care to patients since the beginning of the outbreak. I want to hand awards to those people.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- Chattogram clothing traders nervous as virus threatens to derail Eid sales
- Dairy farmers hit hard by coronavirus lockdown in Bangladesh
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- ATN News reporter is fifth Bangladesh media worker to catch coronavirus
- Suspended doctors say they ‘never refused’ to treat COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- UP chairman, two members suspended for embezzling aid
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Relief thieves won't be spared, says Hasina
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- Government orders rural marketplaces moved to open grounds for social distancing
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Gazipur garment workers block highway over back pay