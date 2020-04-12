Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Apr 2020 02:12 AM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2020 02:12 AM BdST
The Directorate General of Health Services has suspended six doctors of the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka for going missing and refusing to treat COVID-19 patients.
Those suspended for going missing are junior consultant of anaesthesia Herombo Chandra Roy, and medical officers Farhana Hasanat, Urmi Parvin and Kausar Ullah.
The doctors who refused to treat COVID-19 patients are junior consultant of gynaecology Sharmin Hossain and resident physician Fazlul Haque.
The government prepared the hospital exclusively for treatment of patients with coronavirus infection after the outbreak started.
Its Supervisor Mohammad Shehab Uddin reported the six doctors to the Health Directorate on Apr 9 for not treating patients.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazeed, a killer of its founding father Bangabandhu
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’
- People embezzling aid cash and materials during coronavirus lockdown to face criminal charges
- Bangladesh extends ban on passenger flights to Apr 30 as coronavirus cases surge
- Narayanganj civil surgeon among 3 infected with coronavirus
- Govt to crack down on illegal sale of OMS rice during coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh receives 6 tonnes of food aid from envoys of Muslim nations
- Govt orders list of truant officials during coronavirus battle
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports three more coronavirus deaths, 58 new cases
- Family members meet Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed in jail
- Guitarist who died in Narayanganj with COVID-19 symptoms had caught the virus
- Bangladesh orders citizens to stay home from 6pm to 6am
- WHO warns about dangers of premature lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
- Fire breaks out at DPDC power station in Dhaka's Rampura
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- Gonoshasthaya Kendra postpones transfer of coronavirus testing kits over ‘glitch’
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib
- Gallows ‘ready’ for Bangabandhu killer Mazed, wife called for ‘final visit’