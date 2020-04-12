Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh suspends six doctors for refusing to treat COVID-19 patients

The Directorate General of Health Services has suspended six doctors of the Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Dhaka for going missing and refusing to treat COVID-19 patients.

Those suspended for going missing are junior consultant of anaesthesia Herombo Chandra Roy, and medical officers Farhana Hasanat, Urmi Parvin and Kausar Ullah.

The doctors who refused to treat COVID-19 patients are junior consultant of gynaecology Sharmin Hossain and resident physician Fazlul Haque.

The government prepared the hospital exclusively for treatment of patients with coronavirus infection after the outbreak started.

Its Supervisor Mohammad Shehab Uddin reported the six doctors to the Health Directorate on Apr 9 for not treating patients.

