Bangladesh receives 6 tonnes of food aid from envoys of Muslim nations

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Apr 2020 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2020 05:54 PM BdST

The envoys of Muslim countries in Dhaka have provided 6 tonnes of food aid for people living under the poverty line and hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

The envoys handed over food aid to Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Abu Saleh Mohammad Ferdous Khan at state guesthouse Padma on Saturday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen thanked the ambassadors for taking such a great initiative.

Palestinian Ambassador Yousuf SY Ramadan, Saudi Ambassador Essa Yusef Essa Alduhailan, Egyptian Ambassador Walid Ahmed Shamseldin and Indonesian Ambassador Rina Prihtyasmiarsi Soemarno were present during the handover of aid. 

“We will continue to provide such assistance for the low income people in Bangladesh,” Palestinian Ambassador Yousuf SY Ramadan said.

