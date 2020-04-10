Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown as coronavirus cases soar
Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:40 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 02:40 PM BdST
Bangladesh plans to extend the nationwide coronavirus shutdown to Apr 25 in an effort to limit the spread of the disease in the country.
The lockdown could be extended by more than a week from Apr 14, according to a public administration official.
“The lockdown will be extended considering the present circumstances. An order will be passed as soon as the prime minister approves the plan," said the official asking not to be named.
