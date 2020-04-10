Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 03:28 PM BdST

Bangladesh has reported six more deaths from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 27.

Another 94 people tested positive for the disease from 1,097 samples in the last 24 hours, according to the government disease control agency IEDCR.

This is the biggest daily increase in cases since Bangladesh reported first cases on Mar 8, taking the tally of positive tests to 424.

A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far but there were no recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.

