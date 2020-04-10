Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases

Another 94 people tested positive for the disease from 1,097 samples in the last 24 hours, according to the government disease control agency IEDCR.

This is the biggest daily increase in cases since Bangladesh reported first cases on Mar 8, taking the tally of positive tests to 424.

A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far but there were no recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.