Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Apr 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2020 03:28 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported six more deaths from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 27.
Another 94 people tested positive for the disease from 1,097 samples in the last 24 hours, according to the government disease control agency IEDCR.
This is the biggest daily increase in cases since Bangladesh reported first cases on Mar 8, taking the tally of positive tests to 424.
A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far but there were no recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh confirms 6 more deaths from coronavirus, 94 new cases
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown as coronavirus cases soar
- 12 Bangladeshis among foreigners infected with coronavirus in Malaysia
- Narayanganj DC tests negative for coronavirus
- Rohingya refugee camps on lockdown: So is Cox’s Bazar
- Naraynganj official suspended for marrying in defiance of social distancing rules
- Language Movement hero National Professor Sufia Ahmed dies
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- BSMMU professor tests positive for coronavirus
Most Read
- Bangladesh apparel factory owner dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Bangladesh extends lockdown to Apr 25 as coronavirus cases soar
- US coronavirus deaths top 16,400
- Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh-born British doctor dies from COVID-19 in London hospital
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus