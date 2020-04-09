Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Apr 2020 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Apr 2020 11:08 PM BdST
A senior reporter of Jamuna TV has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the authorities of the private television station to put 34 of his colleagues into quarantine in Dhaka.
Related Stories
Its Assignment Editor Roksana Anzuman Nicole confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Thursday after several of their colleagues spoke about it.
The patient’s three family members had also shown COVID-19 symptoms.
He and his father-in-law were diagnosed with the virus after tests and have been admitted to the Kurmitola General Hospital while the other members will also undergo test.
Jamuna TV officials said the infected reporter came to the office for the last time on Apr 6.
The TV station later made a list of 34 of his close contacts and asked them to isolate themselves.
On Apr 3, a cameraman of Independent TV tested positive for the coronavirus, the first media worker known to have infected with the virus in Bangladesh. It asked 47 of its staffers to self-isolate.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bank Asia branch in Chattogram locked down after visit by COVID-19 infected
- Mosque, neighbourhood locked down in Dhaka after attendant contracts coronavirus
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Execution of Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed is imminent, says home minister
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Avoid gatherings at graveyards, shrines on Shab-e-Barat: Islamic Foundation
- Top Narayanganj officials fighting COVID-19 outbreak go into quarantine
- BTCL official disguised as beggar held for ‘killing’ wife, two children in Dhaka
- Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies at 70
Most Read
- Bangladesh confirms 112 new coronavirus cases as death toll climbs to 21
- Government’s top epidemiologist Sabrina Flora warns of COVID-19 epidemic in Bangladesh
- Coronavirus invades Saudi inner sanctum
- President refuses to pardon Bangabandhu killer Abdul Mazed after he begs for his life
- Global coronavirus battle rages on amid ‘glimmers of hope’
- Speed of coronavirus deaths shocks doctors as New York toll hits new high
- Bangladesh Bank scales down banking hours amid surge in virus cases
- Dhaka University closed indefinitely as coronavirus outbreak intensifies
- Singapore reports over 100 Bangladeshi COVID-19 patients in two days
- FM Momen says Bangladeshi migrants will be flown home if necessary amid virus crisis