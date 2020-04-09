Jamuna TV reporter infected with coronavirus, 34 quarantined

Its Assignment Editor Roksana Anzuman Nicole confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Thursday after several of their colleagues spoke about it.

The patient’s three family members had also shown COVID-19 symptoms.

He and his father-in-law were diagnosed with the virus after tests and have been admitted to the Kurmitola General Hospital while the other members will also undergo test.

Jamuna TV officials said the infected reporter came to the office for the last time on Apr 6.

The TV station later made a list of 34 of his close contacts and asked them to isolate themselves.

On Apr 3, a cameraman of Independent TV tested positive for the coronavirus, the first media worker known to have infected with the virus in Bangladesh. It asked 47 of its staffers to self-isolate.