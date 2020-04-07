Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2020 11:32 AM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 11:32 AM BdST
Abdul Mazed, a key fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been arrested, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
Reports in the media at various times indicated that Mazed was absconding in neighbouring India. On whether he had been extradited from India, Khan said, "We found him in Bangladesh. Maybe fears over the coronavirus brought him back here."
The home minister, however, did not shed light on any further details regarding the arrest.
