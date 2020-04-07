Abdul Mazed, key fugitive convict in Bangabandhu killing, is arrested

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Tuesday, the minister said, "The arrest has been made and he'll soon be produced in court."

Reports in the media at various times indicated that Mazed was absconding in neighbouring India. On whether he had been extradited from India, Khan said, "We found him in Bangladesh. Maybe fears over the coronavirus brought him back here."

The home minister, however, did not shed light on any further details regarding the arrest.