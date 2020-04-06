Home > Bangladesh

Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Apr 2020 05:31 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 05:31 AM BdST

More than half of the 88 coronavirus cases detected in Bangladesh have been reported in Dhaka.

The virus hit a total of 11 out of the 64 districts in the country until Sunday after the first known cases were reported around a month ago, according to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

They are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Madaripur, Gaibandha, Gazipur, Chuadanga, Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar, shariatpur, Rangpur and Chattogram.

Dhaka tops the list with 52 cases, followed by Madaripur and Narayanganj with 11 cases each. In Gaibandha, the number of known COVID-19 patients is five.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the daily media briefing that coronavirus cases were now emerging from several clusters at different places.

“We can say that community transmission has started,” she said.

In the capital, Basabo has nine patients, including six of a family and a neighbour.

Mirpur’s Tolarbagh has recorded six coronavirus cases.

Three have been detected in Old Dhaka’s Swarighat.

The IEDCR has reported two cases each in Dhanmondi, Jatrabari, Mirpur-10, Mohammadpur, Purana Paltan and Shah Alibagh.

One case has been reported in Ashkona, BUET Residential Area, Central Road, Eskaton, Gulshan, Green Road, Hazaribagh, Zigatala, Kazipara, Lalbagh, Mirpur-11, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, Nikunja, Rampura, Shahbagh, Urdu Road, Wari and Uttara.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus in 11 districts

PM: We’ll try to send food to homes

Coronavirus: N’ganj toughens measures

Hasina calls for Shab-e-Barat prayers at home

Bangladesh Society in NY chief dies

Govt to fly back expats

Ivy demands curfew in N’ganj

Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka is almost empty on Friday as most flights are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

900 foreigners left during travel curbs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.