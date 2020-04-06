Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Apr 2020 05:31 AM BdST Updated: 06 Apr 2020 05:31 AM BdST
More than half of the 88 coronavirus cases detected in Bangladesh have been reported in Dhaka.
The virus hit a total of 11 out of the 64 districts in the country until Sunday after the first known cases were reported around a month ago, according to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.
They are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Madaripur, Gaibandha, Gazipur, Chuadanga, Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar, shariatpur, Rangpur and Chattogram.
Dhaka tops the list with 52 cases, followed by Madaripur and Narayanganj with 11 cases each. In Gaibandha, the number of known COVID-19 patients is five.
IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the daily media briefing that coronavirus cases were now emerging from several clusters at different places.
“We can say that community transmission has started,” she said.
In the capital, Basabo has nine patients, including six of a family and a neighbour.
Mirpur’s Tolarbagh has recorded six coronavirus cases.
Three have been detected in Old Dhaka’s Swarighat.
The IEDCR has reported two cases each in Dhanmondi, Jatrabari, Mirpur-10, Mohammadpur, Purana Paltan and Shah Alibagh.
One case has been reported in Ashkona, BUET Residential Area, Central Road, Eskaton, Gulshan, Green Road, Hazaribagh, Zigatala, Kazipara, Lalbagh, Mirpur-11, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, Nikunja, Rampura, Shahbagh, Urdu Road, Wari and Uttara.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka
- Narayanganj toughens up measures after Ivy’s call for curfew to tackle coronavirus
- Hasina says government will try to send food to housebound jobless people
- Kamal Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh Society in New York, dies from coronavirus
- Bangladesh to fly back more expats amid coronavirus crisis
- Narayanganj Mayor Ivy’s coronavirus death rumour sparked by ‘TV news ticker’
- Hasina calls for Shab-e-Barat prayers at home amid rising coronavirus cases
- Mayor Ivy demands curfew in Narayanganj to tackle coronavirus outbreak
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14
- Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike
- Stung by criticism, BGMEA urges owners to shut factories. It’s too late
- PM Hasina announces Tk 727.5bn stimulus to cushion coronavirus impact
- Police to bar flow of people in and out of Dhaka: IGP
- PM Hasina opens media briefing on coronavirus
- Hasina to update media Sunday as coronavirus shutdown continues
- ‘Mentally disabled’ woman stuck on India-Bangladesh no-man’s-land amid pandemic
- Over 900 foreigners left Bangladesh on special flights during coronavirus travel curbs
- Not even a single death is desirable, says Hasina amid coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh