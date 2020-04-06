Coronavirus cases detected in 11 districts, more than half of them in Dhaka

The virus hit a total of 11 out of the 64 districts in the country until Sunday after the first known cases were reported around a month ago, according to the government’s disease control agency IEDCR.

They are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Madaripur, Gaibandha, Gazipur, Chuadanga, Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar, shariatpur, Rangpur and Chattogram.

Dhaka tops the list with 52 cases, followed by Madaripur and Narayanganj with 11 cases each. In Gaibandha, the number of known COVID-19 patients is five.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the daily media briefing that coronavirus cases were now emerging from several clusters at different places.

“We can say that community transmission has started,” she said.

In the capital, Basabo has nine patients, including six of a family and a neighbour.

Mirpur’s Tolarbagh has recorded six coronavirus cases.

Three have been detected in Old Dhaka’s Swarighat.

The IEDCR has reported two cases each in Dhanmondi, Jatrabari, Mirpur-10, Mohammadpur, Purana Paltan and Shah Alibagh.

One case has been reported in Ashkona, BUET Residential Area, Central Road, Eskaton, Gulshan, Green Road, Hazaribagh, Zigatala, Kazipara, Lalbagh, Mirpur-11, Moghbazar, Mohakhali, Nikunja, Rampura, Shahbagh, Urdu Road, Wari and Uttara.