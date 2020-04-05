Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms 18 more virus cases in highest single-day spike

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 02:24 PM BdST

Bangladesh has confirmed 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus marking the highest number of positive tests in a single day.

It took the tally of infections to 88 while the death toll from the virus also rose to nine in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Zahid Malik said on Sunday.

The health minister advised people to follow quarantine rules and social distancing seriously to avoid a catastrophic situation as seen in Europe.

More to follow

