Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Apr 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 12:39 PM BdST
Bangladesh has reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to eight.
The tally of infections has also soared to 70 after nine more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the health directorate on Saturday.
This is the biggest jump in positive tests over a 24-hour period since Bangladesh announced its first cases on March 8.
Four others have returned home after recovery, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 30.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- US arranges second flight to bring back citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Overcoming fear in the coronavirus fight: A young professional’s story
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
- Bangladesh falls behind in COVID-19 tests, ahead in death rate in South Asia
- Narayanganj area on lockdown as test confirms dead woman had COVID-19
Most Read
- Bangladesh slows as shutdown bites: Google charts the trend
- Bangladesh puts into mosques 321 foreign members of Tabligh Jamaat
- Bangladesh confirms five new coronavirus cases as infections climb to 61
- Buried as COVID-19 patient, man’s test report comes with another person’s name
- TV cameraman in Bangladesh tests positive for coronavirus
- Potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in mouse study
- With job on the line, hundreds of Bangladesh workers walk over 100km to RMG factories
- Two young American doctors spend honeymoon fighting coronavirus
- First COVID-19 patient confirmed in Chattogram
- Death tolls jump in US virus hot spots of New York, Louisiana