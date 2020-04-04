Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus deaths as infections surge to 70

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Apr 2020 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2020 12:39 PM BdST

Bangladesh has reported two more deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of fatalities to eight.

The tally of infections has also soared to 70 after nine more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the health directorate on Saturday.

This is the biggest jump in positive tests over a 24-hour period since Bangladesh announced its first cases on March 8.

Four others have returned home after recovery, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 30.

 

More to follow

