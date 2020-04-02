Bangladesh confirms two new COVID-19 cases as infections rise to 56

But the death toll from the virus remains unchanged at six, Habibur Rahman, a director of the health directorate, said on Thursday.

A total of 141 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out which two returned positive results, according to the health directorate.

Both the patients are men, one of whom is aged between 30 and 40 while the other is between 70 and 80.

Since it was first detected in China's Wuhan in December, the novel coronavirus has been reported in more than 200 countries and territories outside China.

The virus has infected 937,783 people globally so far with a death toll of 47,261, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.